Piney Rail Riders Looking to Complete Feasibility Study by End of Year

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Piney Rail Riders are continuing their journey to purchase the rights to one of the only remaining tracts of rail bed in Clarion County that hasn’t been already purchased and designated a walking/biking-only trail that excludes any motorized modes of transportation.

(Pictured above: Jim Laird of Laird Landscape Architecture, PLLC, presented the feasibility study.)

The local group met last week at the Clarion Eagles to review the progress of a feasibility study to purchase the rail bed and the necessary improvements that need to be made.

Jim Laird of Laird Landscape Architecture, PLLC, presented the feasibility study and assured the crowd it would be completed by the end of the year. It was determined that there are expansion projects like acquiring adjoining properties for “play areas.” all of those initiatives will be on PTR’s to-do list for the coming years. Some will be planned out according to needs, and others may be more of an opportunistic project as land may become available.

The study will show an increased membership each year and PRR has funded some of their own projects, and great volunteerism. Moving forward, PRR will be waiting to hear about the two grants submitted this fall and plan accordingly from there.

The multi-use trail is leased by PRR and stretches 23.7 miles long and spans 7 small bridges. PRR has been a non-profit since 2017 and continues to grow each year.



(Pictured above: Members of PRR listening included, left to right, Vice President Kenny Schaffer, Bernie Daly, Julia Schimp, and Maintenance Chair Bob Guthrie.)

Laird said outdoor recreation is one of Pennsylvania’s growing industries and he feels mechanized vehicles are part of that growth and more opportunities for recreational vehicles such as ATVs are being developed because of economic growth potential and looking at the activity as a family-oriented economic growth potential and looking at the recreational motorized vehicles as a family-oriented activity.

“Other PA areas that are seeing developments mentioned that now outdoor recreation is second in the state for revenue. If the club stays on course, we will hopefully see that revenue coming to our area too,” Laird explained.

DCNR is starting to notice and recently announced efforts to create the Catawissa Recreation Area in both Schuylkill and Luzerne Counties. DCNR purchased the land near Hazleton from Butler Enterprises with appropriations in the 2022-23 state budget.

“With this property, we’ll be enhancing motorized recreation and Pennsylvania will be managing those forest resources and other resources on the site,” Ellen Shultzabarger, the state’s forester said. There are also bogs and wetlands, rock outcroppings, and old-growth Hemlocks.

The land was previously for off-roading by Paragon Adventure Park, which closed almost 10 years ago.

Many Pennsylvanians are also willing to travel to other states for motorized RV opportunities.

The Hatfield-McCoy Trails are made up of over 1,000+ miles of trails and are located in the mountains of southern West Virginia. As one of the largest off-highway vehicle trail systems in the world, the Hatfield-McCoy Trails are open 365 days a year and offer something for every skill level. Fall is an especially exciting time to hit the trails, as temperatures are mild and it’s a unique way to go leaf peeping in the Mountain State.

“A couple of months ago I was surprised to see people from West Virginia coming up here,” Laird said. “I’m not saying they’re getting tired of Hatfield but they want to come to Pennsylvania.

“We have stuff that they don’t have down there. We have history, we have culture, we have trees. We have great towns; we have great places.

“We want to capitalize on that to bring them here. I know I’m preaching to the choir here, but I’m just trying to tell you that good things are happening here.”

More information on Piney Rail Riders is available at https://www.pineyrailriders.org/

Club officers include:

Cinnamon (Marie) Vosburg (President)

Kenny Shaffer (Vice President)

Melissa Kemmer-Daugherty (Treasurer)

Gerald Fetterman (Secretary)

