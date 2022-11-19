SPONSORED: Cousin Basils to Host Live Music By ‘The Keep It Downs’ on Saturday Night!
Saturday, November 19, 2022 @ 12:11 AM
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar is hosting live music by “The Keep It Downs” on Saturday night!
Local band “The Keep It Downs” will be performing at Cousin Basils’ from 9:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19.
Cousin Basils will be running drink specials throughout the night.
There is no cover charge for this 21+ only event.
Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar is located at 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
