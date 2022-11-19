Deer Creek Winery to Host Live Entertainment on Saturday!
Saturday, November 19, 2022 @ 12:11 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live music on Saturday, November 19!
Saturday’s Music Lineup:
Bryan Phillips, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
TBD, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Deer Creek’s Gift Shop
Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their wide selection of vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.
Deer Creek Cafe
Deer Creek also serves gourmet pizzas, wraps, a variety of cheese plates, and other “shareable” appetizers – along with new menu items.
For a selection of wines that can be served with a meal, click here.
More Information
For more information, call 814-354-7392, or visit Deer Creek’s website here, or follow Deer Creek’s Facebook page.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.