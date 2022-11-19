 

Take a Tour of Clarion’s Newest Store – Dunham’s Sports

Saturday, November 19, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dunham’s Sports opened their Clarion Mall doors for the first time on Friday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The new store, expected to bring about 40 new full and part-time jobs to the area, is the 29th Dunham’s Sports location in Pennsylvania. Prior to yesterday, Clarion residents needed to travel to Butler, DuBois, and Cranberry (Venango County) to find their closest store.

As the grand opening weekend continues, the store has announced that the first 50 people to make a purchase on Saturday, November 19, will receive a Dunham’s Sports t-shirt, and the first 50 on Sunday will receive a free Dunham’s Sports baseball cap.

Dunham's Sports Bike Department

Dunham's Sports Camping Department

Dunham’s Sports is one of the largest sporting goods chains in America, with 240 stores in 23 states.

Dunham's Sports Apparel Department

Dunham's Sports Outdoor Department

Focusing on secondary and tertiary US markets, the company has grown from Dunham’s Bait and Tackle in 1937 to become the leading full-line sporting goods chains in its target markets.

Dunham's Sports Fishing Department

Dunham's Sports Golf Department

The new Clarion store offers footwear and apparel departments, a large hunt, fish, camp, and water sports area, fitness equipment, team sports equipment, golf merchandise, and work wear.

Dunham's Sports Shoe Department

Dunham's Sports Basketball Department


