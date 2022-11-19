Take a Tour of Clarion’s Newest Store – Dunham’s Sports

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dunham’s Sports opened their Clarion Mall doors for the first time on Friday morning.

The new store, expected to bring about 40 new full and part-time jobs to the area, is the 29th Dunham’s Sports location in Pennsylvania. Prior to yesterday, Clarion residents needed to travel to Butler, DuBois, and Cranberry (Venango County) to find their closest store.

As the grand opening weekend continues, the store has announced that the first 50 people to make a purchase on Saturday, November 19, will receive a Dunham’s Sports t-shirt, and the first 50 on Sunday will receive a free Dunham’s Sports baseball cap.

Dunham’s Sports is one of the largest sporting goods chains in America, with 240 stores in 23 states.

Focusing on secondary and tertiary US markets, the company has grown from Dunham’s Bait and Tackle in 1937 to become the leading full-line sporting goods chains in its target markets.

The new Clarion store offers footwear and apparel departments, a large hunt, fish, camp, and water sports area, fitness equipment, team sports equipment, golf merchandise, and work wear.

