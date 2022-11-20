 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, November 20, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Isolated snow showers before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – Rain. High near 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
