Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Apple Stuffing

This will be the best stuffing you ever tasted!

Ingredients

3/4 pound bulk Italian sausage

2 celery ribs, finely chopped



1 small onion, finely chopped6 garlic cloves, minced1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth1/2 cup butter, cubed1 package (12 ounces) of seasoned stuffing cubes1-1/2 cups chopped apples1 cup dried cranberries1/2 cup slivered almonds1-1/2 teaspoons dried sage leaves1-1/2 teaspoons dried thyme1/8 teaspoon pepperDash salt1 to 1-1/2 cups apple cider or juice

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a Dutch oven, cook sausage, celery, onion, and garlic over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink; drain. Add broth, stirring to loosen browned bits from the pan. Add butter; cook and stir until butter is melted. Remove from the heat.

-Stir in stuffing cubes, apples, cranberries, almonds, sage, thyme, pepper, salt, and enough cider to reach desired moistness. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish.

-Cover and bake for 25 minutes. Uncover; bake until lightly browned, 5-10 minutes.

