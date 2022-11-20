 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Apple Stuffing

Sunday, November 20, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This will be the best stuffing you ever tasted!

Ingredients

3/4 pound bulk Italian sausage
2 celery ribs, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped
6 garlic cloves, minced
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1 package (12 ounces) of seasoned stuffing cubes
1-1/2 cups chopped apples
1 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup slivered almonds
1-1/2 teaspoons dried sage leaves
1-1/2 teaspoons dried thyme
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Dash salt
1 to 1-1/2 cups apple cider or juice

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a Dutch oven, cook sausage, celery, onion, and garlic over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink; drain. Add broth, stirring to loosen browned bits from the pan. Add butter; cook and stir until butter is melted. Remove from the heat.

-Stir in stuffing cubes, apples, cranberries, almonds, sage, thyme, pepper, salt, and enough cider to reach desired moistness. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish.

-Cover and bake for 25 minutes. Uncover; bake until lightly browned, 5-10 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.