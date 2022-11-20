Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Apple Stuffing
This will be the best stuffing you ever tasted!
Ingredients
3/4 pound bulk Italian sausage
2 celery ribs, finely chopped
6 garlic cloves, minced
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1 package (12 ounces) of seasoned stuffing cubes
1-1/2 cups chopped apples
1 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup slivered almonds
1-1/2 teaspoons dried sage leaves
1-1/2 teaspoons dried thyme
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Dash salt
1 to 1-1/2 cups apple cider or juice
Directions
-Preheat oven to 350°. In a Dutch oven, cook sausage, celery, onion, and garlic over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink; drain. Add broth, stirring to loosen browned bits from the pan. Add butter; cook and stir until butter is melted. Remove from the heat.
-Stir in stuffing cubes, apples, cranberries, almonds, sage, thyme, pepper, salt, and enough cider to reach desired moistness. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish.
-Cover and bake for 25 minutes. Uncover; bake until lightly browned, 5-10 minutes.
