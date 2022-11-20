David C. “Herbie” Elliott, 78, of Perry Twp., Parker, Pa, passed away Friday morning (11-18-2022) at his residence of natural causes.

Born in Perry Twp. on December 21, 1943, he was the son of the late Carl “Doc” and Cora Belle Jordan Elliott.

He was a graduate of Allegheny-Valley School District. at the former Emlenton Building.

He served in Alaska with the U.S. Army being Honorably Discharged with the rank of SP/4, and earned the Good Conduct Medal as well was the National Defense Service Medal.

Dave was United Methodist by faith all his life.

In earlier years he was employed by Asplundh Tree Service. He then began a career as a heavy equipment operator for nearly thirty-eight years with C&K Coal Company.

Herbie served for a period of time as a Perry Township Supervisor.

“Herbie” and his wife Bonnie enjoyed traveling in the United States and vacationed on many ocean cruises.

In earlier years, he enjoyed hunting, but was always an avid fisherman.

In addition to being a great gardener, another hobby of choice was collecting arrowheads and coins.

Surviving are his wife Bonnie Conner Elliott; two sons: David “D.J.” Elliott of Friedens, Pa and Kirby Elliott of Hovey Twp., Parker; two grandchildren: Colbin Elliott and Caden Ace; one sister: Barbara Callander of West Freedom; three brothers: Karl Elliott of Texas, Gayle (Peg) Elliott of West Freedom, and Rodney Elliott of Colorado, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 Monday (today) at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker, and from 10:00 AM Tuesday to time of service at 11:00 AM at West Freedom United Methodist Church in West Freedom (near Parker).

Interment will follow at Cedarview Memorial Park at Strattenville.

The VFW and American Legion Posts of Parker will conduct a Veteran Memorial Service at 10:45 AM Tuesday at the church preceding the funeral.

