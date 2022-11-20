All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bob Donahue
Bob Donahue served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Robert V. Donahue (Bob)
Born: April 3, 1927
Died: September 23, 2022
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: United State Navy
Bob Donahue proudly served his country in the United State Navy from 1945 to 1947.
He also served the community through his memberships with the Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion, the American Legion Post 66, and the Knights of Columbus.
He was laid to rest at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
