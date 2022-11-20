Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Fly Fishing for Bass

During June, The New Fly Fisher TV series host Rob Heal, videographer Brett Colpitts, and guide Todd Deluccia from Keystone Predator Outfitters spent a week fly fishing for smallmouth bass and filming in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region for the 2022-2023 TV broadcast season.

The primary focus of this episode will be drift boat fishing on the waterways in the region with the secondary focus will be on native brook trout fishing the mountain streams in the region and a few possible stops at some local attractions along the way.

The New Fly Fisher is available to millions of homes in North America via three main television broadcasters. 120 PBS stations in the United States, Sportsman Channel Canada, and World Fishing Network (WFN) carry the program. Online video portals like Amazon Prime, YouTube, and My Outdoor TV make episodes available around the world as well.

Over the last several years their YouTube Channel has garnered nearly 30 million views with 137,000 subscribers.

“We are thrilled to again have The New Fly Fisher spending time fishing and filming in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region,” said John Straitiff, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau. “Millions of outdoor enthusiasts got to experience fishing for brown trout on the Wild & Scenic beautiful Clarion River in last year’s episode. This year smallmouth bass is the primary target, and the show will highlight the natural beauty of the region and what makes it such a unique and special place to visit.”

The New Fly Fisher is designed to be a truly educational and instructional experience.

Each week guests of the series will instruct viewers on something new and interesting about fly-fishing. These guests will include well-known fly-fishing celebrities, authors, regional experts as well as little-known fly fishers who understand a specific water system or tactic that we can all learn from.

The show takes a 3-dimensional approach to education. Clear and concise instruction, animations to help explain a specific point or tactic, and stunning underwater videography.

Additionally, The New Fly Fisher takes viewers to new and exciting destinations, places they will most certainly want to add to their “must-do” list.

Download a free copy of the Fishing & Paddling Guide at VisitPAGO.com/free-information.

Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.