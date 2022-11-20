SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Turkey Dinner Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
Sunday, November 20, 2022 @ 12:11 AM
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a Turkey Dinner as their special on Sunday, November 20th!
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:
Sunday, November 20 – Turkey Dinner
Monday, November 21 – Chili Dogs
Tuesday, November 22 – Liver and Onions or Chicken Salad Croissant
Wednesday, November 23 – Fish Sandwich, or 4 pc. Chicken Dinner
Thursday, November 24, HAPPY THANKSGIVING! – CLOSED
Friday, November 25 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
Saturday, November 26 – Cook’s Choice. The restaurant will open at 5:00 a.m.; however, there will not be a hunters buffet.
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
AND – Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
