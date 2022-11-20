State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest on Route 66

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest on Route 66

PSP Marienville Troopers were on routine patrol on Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 10:25 a.m. on Friday, November 18. A Toyota Van was observed committing a traffic violation, and a stop was conducted on the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, the operator of the vehicle–a 38-year-old Marienville man–was in possession of drugs.

Charges are pending through Magisterial District Court 18-3-02.

Police Release Details on Route 36 Crash

Marienville-based State Police released a report on Saturday, November 19, regarding a crash that occurred on State Route 36, just south of Dory Carson Road, in Forest County.

According to police, around 12:54 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling north on Route 36 when the operator–70-year-old Richard M. Joyce–lost control of it. The pickup traveled across the south travel lane, left the roadway, and impacted multiple trees.

Joyce was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Tionesta Fire Department and East Main Services Towing assisted at the scene.

Joyce was charged with a traffic violation.

