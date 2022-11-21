7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area
Today – Sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Thursday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday – Rain. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night – Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
