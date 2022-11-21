Barbara R. Stright, 76, of Reading, PA, passed away on November 17, 2022 at the Schuylkill Center, Pottsville, PA.

She was born on November 4, 1946, in Jefferson County, to the late John and Veronic Roman.

On July 19, 1969, Barbara married the love of her life, Norman E. Stright. He survives and will miss his wife dearly.

Barbara received her Doctorate Degree in Education from Pittsburgh University.

She proudly served her country in the United States Army where she earned the rank of Captain.

During her service, Barbara worked as a Obstetrics and Gynecology Nurse for over six years.

After she retired from the United States Army, she was employed by Clarion University and St. Thomas University as Professor of Nursing.

Barbara loved her career in education, even authoring several published textbooks during her tenure.

She enjoyed teaching and watching her students excel.

When she found a spare moment, she could be found reading or spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

She also enjoyed traveling and visiting new places.

Left to cherish her loving memory is her husband; her sons, Michael Stright and his wife, Tricia of Willoughby, OH and Adam Stright and his wife, Emily of Mineola, NY; her daughter, Leah Anne Salomonsen and her husband, Kris of Hamburg, PA; her grandchildren, Abigail Stright, Lucy Salomonsen, and Lily Salomonsen; her brothers, Peter Roman and Gregory Roman both of Dubois; and her sister, Suzanne Roman of Dubois.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Roman.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 10 am – 12 pm.

A funeral service for Barbara will be held immediately following the visitation at 12 pm at the funeral home with Father James Campbell of Saint Patrick Catholic Church officiating.

Barbara will be laid to rest in Old Sandy Cemetery, Polk, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made in Barbara’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.

