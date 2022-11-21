Brandi L. Rapp, 33, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident.

Born on February 21, 1989 in Clarion she was the daughter of Chas and Barb Rapp.

She was a 2008 graduate of Keystone High School.

Brandi worked at Wendy’s in Clarion and most recently had been working for Dollar General in Strattanville

Brandi enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with her friends, her family and most of all her children.

Brandi is survived by her children: Clayton Hannold, Isabel Hannold and Blake Deeter; her parents Chas and Barb Rapp of Marble, a sister Charli Page and her husband Eric of Marble; grandmothers Elizabeth “Betty” Rapp and Beverly Gatesman; niece and nephews surviving include: Kaylee Page, Allan Page and Keegan Page; aunts and uncles surviving include: Roy Gatesman and wife Tiffany, Jane and Bob Croyle, and Trudy Rapp; and numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather Charles F. Rapp and uncles Mike and Bill Rapp and Allan Galbraith and also her special great-grandparents.

There will be no services at this time.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. is caring for the family.

For memorials and in lieu of flowers, accounts have been established at First United National Bank for all three of Brandi’s children.

The family asks memorials please be made to these accounts.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

