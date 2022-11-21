Charles D. Rhoades, 95, of Franklin, passed away at 7:50 P.M. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.

Born Charles Dempsey Rhoades, On September 23, 1927, In Coraopolis, Pa, the son of Nelson R. Rhoades & Nora M. Latchaw Rhoades Donaldson.

He started School at the ‘Old Fee School’ On Warren Road on Galloway Hill for the first Six Years, then attended Rocky Grove Elementary & High Schools completing 10 Years altogether & achieving a GED several years later.

He Served In The US Army Air Corps Serving In Japan during WWII Occupation In 1946 & 47 and was a life member of both The Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post No. 1835 & The American Legion Post No. 0476 in Franklin.

He started work at the age of 16 for the Gramley Goat Farm onGalloway Hill, the Highway Dept. in 1944 & continued there Including Military Time Until 1951, then For the Knights Life Ins. Co. until 1955.

In 1956 He Started To Work At Chicago Pneumatic Tool Co. as a machinist learner, after which he operated numerous Hand operated machines and later became an inspector & retired from there in 1983, after 28 1/2 Years.

He is a retired member of The International Association of Machinist & Aerospace Workers.

He then worked for Abrill Industries as a machine operator until 2000.

At the age of 73 he finally retired for good.

He married Joan Clark Rhoades On November 11, 1949 & had completed 50 Years Of marriage when she passed On January 5, 2000.

They had 3 adopted children whom he loved dearly.​

On August 7, 2015, he married his very dear friend of many years, whom he loved dearly, Nancy L. Baker Jarbeck Rhoades. She preceded him in death.

He was a member of Galloway United Methodist Church since 1955 and has served on two building committees, a past Sunday school superintendent and past secretary, a member & twice past chairman of the trustees, plus a member of almost all other committees at one time or another.

He most recently served as past chairman of the Ministry Council until the last addition was built.

He also helped build the original church building plus the first addition to the church.

His Masonic history began in 1969 when he joined Myrtle Lodge No. 316 in Franklin, Pa, and in 1977 was passed through the chairs to become Worshipful Master, after which he served as secretary for six Years.

In 2019, he received his fifty year award.

He went on to join several other Masonic bodies including Cyrus Royal Arch Chapter N0. 236 in Oil City, Pa, serving as High Priest and Secretary.

From there to Occident Council No. 41 in Titusville, Pa as Thrice Illustrious Master and Recorder, also to The Franklin Commanderies N0.44 in Oil City, Pa, as Past Commander and Recorder, also To Keystone Council No. 26 the York Cross Of Honor, In Pittsburgh, Pa, also the Northwest Past Commanders Line Officers Association, In Sandy Lake, Pa. as President and Secretary, The Washington Club, In Franklin, Pa. (now dissolved) As President and Secretary, plus The Kb Club, In Franklin, Pa, (now dissolved) as president and secretary and the Franklin Federation, Inc., in Franklin, Pa. He served on the board of directors and Secretary for 20 years, plus the Gateway To The West Council N0.5, at the Pittsburgh Masonic Center, anExcellent Chief; The Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priests, in Sandy Lake, Pa, as Preceptor and the Conewango Council No. 243, Allied Masonic Degrees In Jamestown, N Y, As Sovereign Master, St. Johns Conclave, Knights Of The Red Cross Of Constantine, in Erie, Pa, and the Richard Monroe Bard York Rite College No. 204, in Erie, Pa.

During the 21 Years he lived in Colonel Manor in Franklin, Pa he was a member of the board of directors of the Franklin Housing Authority and served as treasurer for 12 years.

He then moved to an apartment at the Sugarcreek Station Independent Living Complex In 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Raymond, Wayne and Hugh, his first wife Joan, his second wife Nancy, two sons, Kenneth Rhoades and James Rhoades Sr. and a grandson, James L. Rhoades.

He is survived by his daughter Susan Rhoades, a daughter-in-law, Debra Rhoades, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are his in-laws, Richard and Carolyn Clark, Nellie and John Matson, Thomas and Helen Baker and Cornelia Adams.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.

Military Honors will be conducted by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children Hospital in Erie 645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505 or to Galloway United Methodist Church 196 Seysler Rd, Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

