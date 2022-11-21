Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bogey
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Bogey.
Bogey is an adult male Belgian Shepherd/Malinois and Pit Bull Terrier mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Bogey is friendly and has been cooperative with volunteers.
He was surrendered to the rescue center when his owners had to move and were unable to take him with them.
For more information on him, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
