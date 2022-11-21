Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Honey-Maple Glazed Ham

The first half of the glaze melts into the ham while the second half forms a sweet caramelized topping!

Ingredients

1 spiral-sliced fully cooked bone-in ham (7 to 9 pounds)

1/2 cup maple syrup



1/2 cup butter, softened1/2 cup packed brown sugar1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs1/2 cup honey

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. Line a roasting pan with heavy-duty foil. Place ham on a rack in a prepared pan. Pour maple syrup over the ham, separating slices. In a small bowl, beat the remaining ingredients until blended; spread 3/4 cup over the ham.

-Bake, uncovered, for 1-1/2 hours. Spread the remaining butter mixture over the ham. Bake until a thermometer reads 140°, basting occasionally with pan drippings, 30-45 minutes longer.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.