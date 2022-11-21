Clifford L. Cochran, age 79 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.

Born January 21, 1943, in Brookville, he was a son of the late Clifford C. and Laura Dietz Cochran.

He married the former Florence Boyer on June 22, 1963, and she survives.

Cliff worked for Akron Standard Mold in Ohio and retired as a machinist after 36 years with Joy Manufacturing.

He had also worked for his uncle, Charles Cochran Excavating and as a truck driver for Yountz Tractor Sales in Shippenville.

After retirement Cliff enjoyed helping neighbors, mowing yards and doing maintenance at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Monroe.

Cliff was a lifelong member with 50 years of service and a past Chief of the Knox Volunteer Fire Company and was a member of the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, past member of the Knox Lion’s Club and past Cub Scout leader and Little League coach.

He enjoyed woodworking, rebuilding and painting cars, and was an avid deer hunter and fisherman, enjoying fishing trips to Black Lake, New York.

Survivors include his wife Florence and their two sons: Richard Lee (Gretchen) Cochran and Timmy Lee (Donna) Cochran, of Knox; four grandchildren: Courtney (Kyle) Colwell of Knox, Becca Cochran (Nate) of Shippenville, Kobe Cochran and Matthew Cochran, both of Knox, and five great grandchildren: Karleigh Colwell, Lakan Colwell, Kole Colwell, Auguste Cochran and Caden Cochran.

Cliff is also survived by a brother, Ricky (Janet) Cochran of Knox.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters: Linda and Dixie, and brothers, Ray, Cecil, Craig and Dennis.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox. Pastor Ken Tack will officiate over the services.

Interment will follow in the Monroe Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Clifford L. Cochran to Knox Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 106, Knox, PA 16232 or Knox Area Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 636, Knox, PA 16232

Online condolences may be sent to Cliff’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

