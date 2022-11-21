Community Comes Together to Plant Trees at Clarion County Park

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – When the Clarion County Park reopens next spring, community members may notice that something is different at the park.

(Pictured above: Kronospan employees, Clarion County Park staff, and agency partners from the Clarion Conservation District, DCNR, and Penn State Extension hard at work planting trees at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville on October 25.)

Last month, twelve mature trees were planted at the park by Kronospan employees, Clarion County Park staff, and agency partners from the Clarion Conservation District (CCD), Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), and Penn State Extension. The trees were donated by Kronospan, a world leading manufacturer of wood-based panel products using advanced technology while setting high environmental standards.

Kronospan has operations in twenty-two countries, and Clarion County is their second site in the United States. The Shippenville plant manufactures medium and high-density fiberboard and laminate flooring.

The trees were purchased from C&A Trees and Eisler Nursery and included the following species; Norway Spruce, Exclamation Plane, Honey Locust, Princeton Elm, and Pin Oak.

According to Heather King, Human Resources Manager for Kronospan, “Kronospan is rooted in reinvesting resources into our local communities and promoting sustainable development. A special focus has been placed on what we believe are the moral foundations of a healthy society—the protection and preservation of our natural environment, as well as providing children with the necessary educational opportunities in order to be successful in life. In 2021 Kronospan Foundation started a mission, ‘GROW’ with the motto, ‘Let’s plant the future together!’ The mission is to plant 1 million trees and to date, we have planted 879,968 trees.”

King reached out to the Clarion Conservation District for guidance on a community tree planting and Hannah Bequeath, Education/Outreach Coordinator for the District, helped to coordinate the planting, get approval from the Clarion County Commissioners and County Park staff, and gather partners from DCNR and Penn State Extension.

(Pictured above: Workers plant 12 mature trees at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville on October 25, sponsored by Kronospan, a local manufacturer of wood-based panel products.)

DCNR Service Forester, Dave Cole, and Urban and Community Forestry Specialist with Penn State Extension, Scott Sjolander, gave suggestions on tree placement, species choice, and how to plant the trees to have the most success.

The Clarion County Park is located on an area that is heavily populated by white-tailed deer and had previously been stripped for coal mining purposes, therefore, tolerance to soil compaction and the size of the trees had to be considered when discussing which species to plant.

Alicia Ramsey, Dirt and Gravel and Low Volume Road (DGLVR) / Erosion and Sediment (E&S) Technician from CCD, provided guidance on excavation as the trees were planted.

“The park is such a great resource for this area and we hope the trees will be enjoyed for years to come,” King stated. “We had around twelve employees help us with the tree planting that day and everyone is anxious to take on our next tree planting project.”

“We are currently looking for additional opportunities where we can get involved with tree plantings and would like to make this at least a yearly event,” continued King. “We would love to partner with schools and other organizations and clubs (Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4H, Envirothon, etc.) as well to educate our youth on the environment, the importance of trees, and of course, to plant some more trees.”

To contact Heather King regarding a tree planting, please call 814-226-8032 or email [email protected]

(Pictured above: Luke Ochs, Clarion County Park employee, uses an excavator to place mature trees in holes for planting at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville on October 25.)

