 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Community Thanksgiving Dinner Reminder

Monday, November 21, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Thanksgiving-dinner-a-1-e1668877748929 (1)
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 16th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place on Thursday, November 24, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center. This year’s event features both dine-in and take-out meal options.

Links for meal reservations can be found on the parish website: www.icclarion.org. Scroll down on the main page to find the information. All meals are offered free of charge, but be sure to make your reservations soon, as space is limited.

If you are interested in helping put on this important community event, the link for volunteer sign-ups can also be found on the parish website.

If you have any questions about the dinner, or if you need assistance registering, please feel free to call 814-226-8433 ext.101 or email [email protected]


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.