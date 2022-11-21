Community Thanksgiving Dinner Reminder



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 16th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place on Thursday, November 24, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center. This year’s event features both dine-in and take-out meal options.

Links for meal reservations can be found on the parish website: www.icclarion.org. Scroll down on the main page to find the information. All meals are offered free of charge, but be sure to make your reservations soon, as space is limited.

If you are interested in helping put on this important community event, the link for volunteer sign-ups can also be found on the parish website.

If you have any questions about the dinner, or if you need assistance registering, please feel free to call 814-226-8433 ext.101 or email [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.