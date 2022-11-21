Clarion Woman Accused of Neglecting Dental Care of Her 5-Year-Old Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman accused of child endangerment for reportedly neglecting the dental care of her five-year-old child is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Meagan Elizabeth Wagner is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, at 10:00 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

Wagner faces the following charge:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

She is currently free on $2,500.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, police received a CY104 (Child Welfare Report) from Clarion County Children & Youth Services on November 2. The report named the victim as a known five-year-old male. The perpetrator was named Meagan Briggs, aka Meagan Wagner.

The CY104 relayed that on November 17, 2021, Wagner had taken the juvenile child to the dentist and was notified that the child’s teeth were decayed and he was having pain, the complaint states.

The dentist recommended to Wagner that she take the child to a periodontist, which Wagner never followed through with, according to the complaint.

The child was then seen by a dentist on November 1, 2022. During the appointment, it was discovered that two of the juvenile’s molars have broken off and the nerves are exposed. The juvenile has “lost a tooth due to decay and has more cavities than he had on November 21, 2021,” the complaint indicates.

On November 2, 2022, investigators met with an employee of Clarion County CYS who turned over copies of the juvenile’s dental records from two visits.

The first visit was on November 17, 2021. While in Wagner’s custody, the medical report notes oral pain, poor oral hygiene, general gingiva bleeding, decay on several teeth, and an ordered referral to a pedodontist.

The second visit was on November 1, 2022. While in foster care, the medical report notes no oral pain, good oral hygiene, no gingiva bleeding, upper primary molar root tip, and fractured root decay. The report also ordered another referral to a pedodontist and noted that the juvenile has not seen a dentist since the last appointment on November 17, 2021.

CYS also provided police with photographs from the most recent dentist visit which shows visible decay and missing teeth, the complaint notes.

Wagner was arraigned at 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, in front of Judge Quinn.

