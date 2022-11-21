Dancer’s Studio Selects Ten Students to Participate in Dance Masters of PA Title Competition

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A-Jo Gallagher, owner of Dancer’s Studio in Clarion, traveled to Monroeville with ten of her students earlier this month to participate in the Dance Masters of PA Title Competition.

In addition to these ten students, Abbey Barron (pictured above with the participating students), 2022 Miss Dance of PA and a student of A-Jo, traveled to Monroeville to fulfill her duties and crown the 2022 Miss Dance of PA.

In the Petite Division (ages 7-9) three students competed, Lyly Ta, Anistyn Gallagher, and Joy Space. In the Junior Division (ages 10-12) A-Jo had four students compete Alea Reitz, Rue Johnson, Tori Horner, and Bella Eggleton. In the Teen Division (ages 13-15) one student competed, Rylee Lindenpitz. In the Miss Division (ages 16 and up) Ava Avolio and Antonia Ng competed.

The students started learning choreography in late July and August, participated in mock interviews, and took several private lessons. A-Jo would like to thank her staff with helping prepare them for auditions, as well as Dr. Amy Love, Brian Love, and Lauren Carrier for helping preparing them for their interviews. These dancers solos were choreographed by Channing Cooke, Annalee Traylor, Isabella Lown, Mark Orsborn, Shannon Peterson, Jason Marquette, Abbey Barron, and A-Jo Gallagher.

The competition consisted of an interview, an opening number, auditions in ballet, tap, jazz, modern and acrobatics, and the dance talent portion.

“It was an honor to have Abbey Barron represent DMP as 2022 Miss Dance of PA and Dancer’s Studio,” A-Jo told exploreClarion.com. “Abbey assisted with interviews, was featured in the opening number, announced contestants, danced her farewell dance, gave an amazing farewell speech.”

A-Jo added, “All the scores showed that Dancer’s Studio is right up where they want to be with technique and performance.”

Some of the highlights of the weekend were Ava Avolio receiving First Runner-Up in the Miss Division and scoring First in talent. Rylee Lindenpitz received Third Runner-Up in the Teen Division and tied for First for the interview award. Alea Reitz in the Junior Division received the Most Talented Non-Finalist Award. Lyly Ta received First Runner-Up in the Petite Division and had the highest audition score in Ballet, Tap, and Jazz. Anistyn Gallagher received Second Runner-Up in the Petite Division.

“It was great seeing all of the students scoring high in certain genres of dance. Each one of the dancers had several strengths to be very proud of. Several of these students have done this competition last year and their scores and performance have improved greatly,” A-Jo said.

A-Jo explained that she likes to give her students the opportunity to participate in this competition to help build confidence, communication skills, handling stress, pressure, disappointment, and accomplishments, good sportsmanship, and expand their dance education.

