Forest Area Superintendent Nominated to State Board of Education

Monday, November 21, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

PXL_20221117_153642618 (1) (1)TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area School District Superintendent Amanda E. Hetrick was nominated to serve on the Pennsylvania State Board of Education by Governor Tom Wolf.

Hetrick was administered the oath of office on Thursday, November 17, at the Forest County Courthouse by Magisterial District Judge Daniel Miller of the 37th Judicial District of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania State Senate confirmed Superintendent Hetrick to the Board of Education on Wednesday, October 26.

Superintendent Hetrick’s term commenced at the conclusion of her oath of office, and she will serve until October 1, 2025.

For more information and a summary of the State Board of Education’s responsibilities, visit www.stateboard.education.pa.gov/TheBoard/Pages/default.aspx.

PXL_20221117_153923958 (1) (1)


