Judith Bayer Eismont, 72, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home in Oil City, her daughter by her side.

Born on November 21, 1949, Judy was the daughter of the late Wm. K. and Charlotte Gray Bayer, Jr., of Oil City.

She graduated from VCHS in 1968, attended Mount Ida College near Boston, and then worked as an LPN at the Presbyterian Home in Oil City, caring for the sick and elderly, just as she was attended to by devoted hospice and home care workers in her final days.

Judy was a genial, generous, easygoing sort; she and her longtime partner, Steve Spence, had a wide circle of friends in the area.

An ardent animal lover, she always seemed to be in the company of her various pets, from her two well-bred Dobermans, Sinbad and Shadow, to her beloved stray cat, Kitty; she was a member of the World Wildlife Fund, and followed the online lives of the bears at the North American Bear Center in Minnesota, the pandas at the National Zoo, and the bald eagles in Hanover, PA.

A proud gardener, she was often busy tending to her many perennials.

Camping with family and friends was another pastime, whether nearby, at Two Mile Run and Benezette, or the on several hunting trips she and Steve made to Wyoming.

And often on evenings during the ‘80’s and ‘90’s she could be found at local pool tables, where she won several trophies in league play.

Judy is survived by her daughter Lori Tupek of Oil City, and her brother Greg Bayer (Chiara Guidelli) of Modena, Italy and her sister in law Jean Bayer; and six grandchildren, James, Billie, Kayla, Tyler, Austin, and Matthew; plus several cousins, nieces and a nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Steve Spence; a brother, William K. “Kirby” Bayer III ; a sister, Katherine.

A celebration of Judy’s life was held at the Double Play in Oil City last Saturday, attended by family and numerous friends.

The family suggests memorial donations to the World Wildlife Fund, the American Cancer Society and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Oil City; Reinsel Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

