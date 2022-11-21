Patricia “Patty” M. Cotton-Hoden, 64, of Titusville, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie following a lengthy illness.

Patty was born on February 26, 1958 in Lawton, OK, a daughter of the late Gale and Gloria Taarvig Cotton.

She had been married to John M. Hoden for the past 37 years.

Patty enjoyed going out to dinner, reading her magazines, listening to music, and tending to her flower gardens.

She is survived by her husband of Titusville; a brother, Gabe Cotton of Indiana; three sisters, Cindy Ruppert of Nebraska, Sharon Davis of Arizona, and Roberta Hammond of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Michael Cotton.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Titus Church on Wednesday at 10 am with Fr. Christopher Barnes as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Sheffield, PA.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Titusville YMCA 505 W. Walnut St., Titusville, PA 16354.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

