Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred earlier this month on State Route 208.

According to a release issued on Sunday, November 20, by Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on Emlenton Clintonville Road (State Route 208), near its intersection with State Route 38, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.

Police say a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 42-year-old Nicholas A. Mshar Jr., of Struthers, Ohio, was traveling westbound when it turned left in front of a 2012 Buick Enclave operated by a 16-year-old Kennerdell female that was traveling eastbound on Route 208.

Upon contact, both operators were able to get the vehicles off the roadway.

Mshar and his passenger—35-year-old Renee L. Sass, of Struthers, Ohio—were not injured.

In addition, the teen driver of the Enclave was not injured.

All occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Mshar was issued a traffic citation.

PSP Franklin were assisted on the scene by Bert’s Garage.

