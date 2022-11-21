 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Seeking Information on ATV Stolen in Kingsley Township

Monday, November 21, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carKINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a theft of an ATV that occurred in Kingsley Township last Tuesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers received a report of a theft of an ATV at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, November 18, near Frazier Trail, in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

The theft occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15.

Police say the ATV is a red 2021 Honda Rancher.

The victim is a 47-year-of Hermitage man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.