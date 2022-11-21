Police Seeking Information on ATV Stolen in Kingsley Township

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a theft of an ATV that occurred in Kingsley Township last Tuesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers received a report of a theft of an ATV at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, November 18, near Frazier Trail, in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

The theft occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15.

Police say the ATV is a red 2021 Honda Rancher.

The victim is a 47-year-of Hermitage man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

