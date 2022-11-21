SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC Is Looking for an Afternoon Maintenance Technician
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC is looking for an afternoon maintenance technician.
Are you a “jack of all trades”? Have you been told you “think outside the box”? Then, you already have two of the qualifications to become a new team member at UFP.
Principal Duties and Responsibilities:
– Performs regular, preventative maintenance on all machinery, equipment, tools, and building
– Assists in the repair of woodworking machinery, infeed/outfeed systems, hand tools, and forklifts in
accordance with diagrams, operating manuals, and manufacturer specifications
– Orders supplies and parts as required
– Performs preventive maintenance as scheduled
– Maintains records of repair and maintenance activities
– Performs duties consistent with established safety rules and procedures
– Maintains a clean and organized work area
– Participates in safety, CI, and other programs and meetings
– If assigned to Treating Department, performs duties consistent with hazardous waste and hazardous
material handling procedures and practices
– Prepares various reports as required
– Performs other duties as required
Job Specifications:
– High school diploma
– Minimum 1 year of experience in machine repair in maintenance.
– Working knowledge of electrical, hydraulic, and control technology, and welding.
– Working knowledge of safe equipment practices and applicable laws, rules, and regulations.
– Demonstrate a working knowledge of hazardous waste and hazardous material handling procedures
and practices
– Must be at least 18 years of age.
Working at UFP, you’ll find coworkers who treat you like family—people who have your best interests at heart and will make your career goals a priority. They value safety and training, and full-time employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package as well as profit-sharing bonuses and other perks.
Currently, there are also open positions on both day and afternoon shifts including General Labor, Industrial Assembler, Pallet Line (Shippenville), and Local CDL Driver.
Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. Both shifts provide competitive wages, and most positions have a production bonus.
The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential! Medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401k, profit sharing, stock buy-in options, and nine paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to our full-time employees.
If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at the Parker location at 116 N. River Avenue, Parker, PA 16049.
