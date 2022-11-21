SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Spotlights Neubie – the NeuFit Method
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab is using new technology in a treatment called The NeuFit Method. If you have numbness, tingling, or nerve-type pain, this method may be an option for you.
Why is the NeuFit Method – NEUBIE (short for Neuro-Bio-Electric Stimulator) different from traditional e-stim?
Treatments with the Neubie and the NeuFit System are active rather than passive. Traditional e-stim treatments have patients lying down, passively accepting the current, and not moving. In contrast, the DC signal of the Neubie actually permits movement, even at therapeutic levels of stimulation. This allows for optimal, eccentric contractions, which research is proving to be a major factor in effective rehabilitation. This combo helps to expedite recovery while still getting the maximum muscle contraction and allowing the nervous system to adapt to higher levels of input.
What is mapping?
The Neufit® Method starts with precisely mapping our bodies to pinpoint areas for performance improvement based on the underlying nervous system issues that are causing pain or delaying recovery. We then apply direct current electrical stimulation using the patented and FDA-cleared Neubie® device to address targeted areas of inflammation, joint pain, or wherever the pain is limiting movement and strength. Once those areas are cleared, West Park Rehab can then use the Neubie device to re-educate the system for increased muscle fiber recruitment, amplifying the benefits of exercise. This neuromuscular re-education can be safely integrated into a training or fitness regimen to restore, achieve, and sustain peak performance.
Schedule an appointment with West Park Rehab here.
Or, call the Franklin office at 814-437-6191.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.