State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus

Marienville-based State Police are investigating a reported assault between multiple students from West Forest School.

Police say the incident occurred on a school bus after school hours around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Suspect Accused of Attempting Retail Theft Before Fleeing Store

Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident of retail theft at Walmart on Kimberly Lane, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say the suspect attempted to steal a Hyper Tough Pneumatic Straight Finish Nailer, valued at $67.00, and a box of nails, valued at $10.46, from Walmart around 5:55 p.m. on November 12.

The suspect fled the store when approached by loss prevention personnel, police say.

The name of the suspect was not released.

The investigation is pending.

