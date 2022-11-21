 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus

Monday, November 21, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus

Marienville-based State Police are investigating a reported assault between multiple students from West Forest School.

Police say the incident occurred on a school bus after school hours around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Suspect Accused of Attempting Retail Theft Before Fleeing Store

Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident of retail theft at Walmart on Kimberly Lane, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say the suspect attempted to steal a Hyper Tough Pneumatic Straight Finish Nailer, valued at $67.00, and a box of nails, valued at $10.46, from Walmart around 5:55 p.m. on November 12.

The suspect fled the store when approached by loss prevention personnel, police say.

The name of the suspect was not released.

The investigation is pending.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.