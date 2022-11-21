Vehicle Slams into Trees Off German Hill Road

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on German Hill Road, in Green Township, Forest County, early Sunday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident happened around 12:59 a.m. on Sunday, November 20, involving 37-year-old Michael A. Milne, of Beaver.

Police say a 2017 Ram 1500 driven by Milne was traveling east when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck two pine trees.

According to police, Milne then re-entered the roadway and continued east on German Hill Road, failing to make a notification of the crash or damage to police.

Damage was done to the trees, and a posted sign, police say.

Summary violations were filed against Milne, according to police.

Milne was not injured; he was not using a seat belt.

Milne’s passenger—36-year-old Robert J. Brooks, of Beaver—was also not injured. He was using a seat belt.

