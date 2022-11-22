7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.
Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light south wind.
Thursday Night – A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday – Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
