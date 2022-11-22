 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light south wind.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
