Birthday Wishes: Konner Turns 1!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, Konner Rimmel!

Konner turned one today, Tuesday, November 22.

Konner is the son of Matthew Rimmel and Kirsten Wolff, of Mayport.

To submit a birthday announcement, email [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.