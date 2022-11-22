Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and More at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Black Friday Deals, Small Business Saturday, and more happening at Deer Creek Winery this weekend!
Stop by on Black Friday to take advantage of 50% off select items with limited quantities available.
Live music starts on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with the Sharrow Brothers at Deer Creek Winery.
Deer Creek Winery wants to thank you for choosing them on Small Business Saturday with drawings at the top of every hour, giveaways, mulled wine, snacks, and a grand prize giveaway of a one-night stay at The Inn & Manor at Deer Creek Winery.
Don’t miss the exclusive release of The Fifth Holiday Edition Wine this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only! The Fifth Holiday Edition features a sweet, aurora grape wine with a specialty holiday label.
As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, and select craft beers from North Country Brewing.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit their website here.
