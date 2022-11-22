 

Clarion County Eagles Owner Yasir Bhatti Interviewed on International TV

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Last year, the Clarion County Eagles professional cricket team entered the U.S. Open Cricket Tournament held in Florida, and this year the team plans to again enter the competition, continuing its plan to spread cricket all over the world.

Owner Yasir Bhatti, of Clarion, was recently interviewed by Vinode Mamchan on MAQTV.Com about his team’s performance last year and the improvements he has made for this year.

Bhatti, also the owner of the regional UK gas stations and convenience stores, purchased a considerable amount of land near Knox that will house a cricket center and outdoor cricket fields that are now being built on the site.


