Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry and Bacon Swiss Cheese Dip

This warm, rich and creamy Swiss cheese dip is guaranteed to please family and friends alike!

Ingredients

2/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup spreadable chive and onion cream cheese



1 tablespoon stone-ground mustard1/4 teaspoon garlic pepper blend3 cups shredded Swiss cheese1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped onions, thawed and patted dry8 pieces ready-to-serve fully cooked bacon, chopped1/2 cup sliced almonds, divided1/3 cup dried cranberries, choppedSlices French bread baguette (1/4 inch thick), toasted

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, cream cheese, mustard and garlic pepper blend. Add Swiss cheese; mix well. Stir in onions, bacon, 1/4 cup almonds and the cranberries. Spread into a greased 1- or 2-qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup almonds. Place on a baking sheet.

-Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, 25-30 minutes. Serve warm with baguette slices.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.