Clarion Woman Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Details have been released regarding a crash that occurred last week on Route 322 in which a vehicle slammed into a utility pole, leaving the driver injured.

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Tuesday, November 22, the crash occurred on U.S. Route 322, near its intersection with Hitchcock Lane, in Clarion Township, around 3:09 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15.

Police say 30-year-old Carla M. Fox, of Clarion, lost control of her 2014 Kia Sorento and began to fishtail while she was traveling west on Route 322. She was unable to regain control of the vehicle as it traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Fox suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport.

Her passengers—28-year-old James E. Long, as well as an eight-year-old female, and a five-year-old female, all of Clarion—were not injured.

All occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Fox was issued a traffic citation.

