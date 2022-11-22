Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Shipping & Receiving Clerk
Monday- Friday 7:30 am to 4 pm
$14/hr
Duties (but not limited to):
- Prepare paperwork for outgoing freight in computer system
- Update inventory for incoming and outgoing product in computer system
- Work with other departments to ensure accuracy
- Provide excellent customer service
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or equivalent
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have a valid PA driver’s license
- Prior inventory experience preferred
- Must have excellent computer skills
- Must have excellent communication skills
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Production Slabber
Monday – Friday 4 pm to 12 am
$15.00 per hour
Titusville, PA 16354
Duties (But not limited to):
- Assist in slabbing – fill & pull slabs from presses
- Assist in bagging – fill, sew & stack bags on pallets
- General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must be reliable/ dependable
- Steel toed boots
- Must be able to work 2nd shift
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Warehouse Receiving Position:
Monday through Friday
7:30 am to 4:00 pm
$14.00 per hour
Multiple Positions Available
Duties (But not limited to):
- Unload incoming trucks and assist in checking in product
- Marking and labeling stock items
- Sort items according to organization standards
- Maintain a clean/safe workspace
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must have a valid PA driver’s license
- Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.
- Prior warehouse experience preferred
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Manufacturing Associate:
Monday through Friday
7:00 am to 3:30 pm
$12 per hour
Duties (But not limited to):
- Assemble products or parts and send them to the next step
- Sort products
- Inspect and select finished products
- Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders
- Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding
- Prior grinding experience preferred
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must be reliable
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must be able to lift, bend, stand, push/pull for the duration of an eight-hour shift
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Part-time Office Assistant
20 hours a week
$12.00 per hour
Franklin location
Duties (But not limited to):
- Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors
- Scheduling and confirming appointments
- Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information
- Creating and maintaining electronic health records
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must have basic computer skills
- Must have good customer service skills
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Maintenance Technician
$21.25/Hr
2nd and 3rd Shifts available
Duties (But not limited to):
- Electrical skills
- Welding skills
- Understanding of industrial hydraulic, pneumatic systems and pumps
- Good working knowledge of belts, pulleys sprocket drive systems
- Working knowledge of safety practices common to the industry including LOTO (OSHA Lockout/ Tagout program) – Arc flash is an added advantage
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must have a good safety record and a positive can-do attitude
- Must be reliable
- Must be able to work independently
- Must be able to work nights or weekends
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Assembly
Monday through Friday
7:00 am to 3:30 pm
WE PAY WEEKLY!!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Be able to use multiple small hand tools
- Maintain appropriate records and reports
- Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville
$15-$16/hour
1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for the duration of the shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean workspaces
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
