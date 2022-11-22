IC First Graders Share Insight on How to Cook a Turkey

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Students in Mrs. Cyphert’s first grade class at Immaculate Conception Parish School would like to share their responses on how to cook a turkey.

Michael

First, I will shoot the turkey.

Next, I take the stuffing out.



Then, I cook it.Last, I eat it!

Maverick

First, I buy a turkey.

Next, I cook it.

Then, I put a little bit of gravy on it.

Last, I eat it!

Madelyn

First, I would shoot a turkey.

Next, I would take the bones out.

Then, I will stuff it.

Last, I eat it!

Zaina

First, I see a turkey.

Next, I will buy a turkey.

Then, I cook it.

Last, I eat it!

Isla

First, you shoot it.

Next, you put it in the oven.

Then, you take it out of the oven.

Last, you have a feast

Hayden

First, I buy a turkey.

Next, I put the turkey in a pot.

Then, I cook it.

Last, I eat my turkey with fruit.

Karsyn

First, I buy a turkey.

Next, I take the bones out of the turkey.

Then, I cook it.

Last, I take it out of the oven and eat it!

Isabella

First, I buy a turkey.

Next, I put it in the oven,

Then, I put some salt on it and cook it.

Last, I sale it at the restaurant!

Jacob

First, I buy the turkey.

Next, I take the bones out of the turkey.

Then, I stuff and cook the turkey in the oven.

Last, I eat it!

Virsa

First, I go to the store and buy a turkey.

Next, I cook a turkey in the oven.

Then, I will eat it when it’s done.

Last, I like turkey!

Makenna

First, I go and get a turkey.

Next, I cook a turkey.

Then, I cook it with stuffing.

Last, I eat it!

Ava

First, I buy a turkey.

Next, I cook the turkey.

Then, I take the turkey out of the oven.

Last, I enjoy eating it!

Lena

First, I will buy a turkey.

Next, I season it with spices.

Then, I put it in the oven,

Last, when it’s ready I eat it!

Caden

First, get a turkey.

Next, put the turkey in a stove.

Then, cut the turkey.

Last, we eat the turkey!

