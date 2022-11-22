IC First Graders Share Insight on How to Cook a Turkey
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Students in Mrs. Cyphert’s first grade class at Immaculate Conception Parish School would like to share their responses on how to cook a turkey.
Michael
First, I will shoot the turkey.
Next, I take the stuffing out.
Last, I eat it!
Maverick
First, I buy a turkey.
Next, I cook it.
Then, I put a little bit of gravy on it.
Last, I eat it!
Madelyn
First, I would shoot a turkey.
Next, I would take the bones out.
Then, I will stuff it.
Last, I eat it!
Zaina
First, I see a turkey.
Next, I will buy a turkey.
Then, I cook it.
Last, I eat it!
Isla
First, you shoot it.
Next, you put it in the oven.
Then, you take it out of the oven.
Last, you have a feast
Hayden
First, I buy a turkey.
Next, I put the turkey in a pot.
Then, I cook it.
Last, I eat my turkey with fruit.
Karsyn
First, I buy a turkey.
Next, I take the bones out of the turkey.
Then, I cook it.
Last, I take it out of the oven and eat it!
Isabella
First, I buy a turkey.
Next, I put it in the oven,
Then, I put some salt on it and cook it.
Last, I sale it at the restaurant!
Jacob
First, I buy the turkey.
Next, I take the bones out of the turkey.
Then, I stuff and cook the turkey in the oven.
Last, I eat it!
Virsa
First, I go to the store and buy a turkey.
Next, I cook a turkey in the oven.
Then, I will eat it when it’s done.
Last, I like turkey!
Makenna
First, I go and get a turkey.
Next, I cook a turkey.
Then, I cook it with stuffing.
Last, I eat it!
Ava
First, I buy a turkey.
Next, I cook the turkey.
Then, I take the turkey out of the oven.
Last, I enjoy eating it!
Lena
First, I will buy a turkey.
Next, I season it with spices.
Then, I put it in the oven,
Last, when it’s ready I eat it!
Caden
First, get a turkey.
Next, put the turkey in a stove.
Then, cut the turkey.
Last, we eat the turkey!
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.