Mary E. Schneider, 83, of Corry and formerly of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday morning Nov. 21, 2022 at the home of her daughter Lori after an extended illness.

Born Oct. 2, 1939 in Oil City, PA, Mary was the daughter of the late Frank H. & Margaret E. Connery Curran.

Mary was a 1957 graduate of St. Joseph High School and 1960 graduate of the Spencer School of Nursing.

She was married on Dec. 17, 1966 in St. Joseph Church to Gerald L. Schneider, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2017.

Mary was a Registered Nurse for more then 30 years at the Oil City Hospital, working in pediatrics and in the psychiatric unit of the Rowe Building.

She enjoyed making clothing, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church, and the Rosary Society.

She volunteered for funeral luncheons and as a prayer chain coordinator.

She is survived by her three daughters: Beth Andres & her fiance James Reardon and his son Isaac of Sharon, Lori Dingfelder & her husband Tom of Corry, Amy Smith & her husband Shane of Erie; 6 grandchildren: Devon Andres (Anthony), Sarah Andres, Emily Dingfelder & fiance Michael Tenney, Rachel Dingfelder, Ryan Smith, and Megan Smith; four great grandchildren, Kadyn, Giovanni, Olivia and Hunter.

She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Nancy Schneider, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters: Margaret (Peg) Curran and Kathleen (Kathy) Curran; a special cousin: Charlotte Connery & her husband Rishpal Aujla; and her godmother, and aunt, Sr. Nora Curran OSB.

Friends will be received from 10:00 A.M.- 12 Noon on Saturday in St. Joseph Church, 35 Pearl Ave Oil City, PA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon at St. Joseph’s with Fr. John Miller presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The family of Mary would like to thank her caregivers, family, and dear friends who have provided support, thoughts, and prayers over the last few years.

Memorials may be made to AseraCare Hospice 12664, US-19 South, Unit 1A, Waterford, PA 16441 or to St. Joseph Church, 35 Pearl Ave., Oil City, PA 16301

Condolences may be sent atwww.reinselfuneralhome.com.

