Peggy Ann Alexander (Penrod, Lampe, Emerick, Alexander, Alexander), age 82, passed away on November 14, 2022, after a brief struggle with cancer.

She was our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.

Preceded by Mother Jemima Penrod, father, Harold Penrod; sisters, Jo Pettinga and Linda McCarthy; husbands, George Alexander, Charles Alexander; and stepson James Alexander.

Survived by son, Tim Lampe (Wendy Patriquin); granddaughter, Vivian Hagerty Anderson (Griffin); son, Brad Lampe (Rhonda); grandchildren: Kelsey Zoodsma (Will), Ethan Lampe (Hannah), Marcella Larsh (Ryne); and five great grandchildren: Olivia, Nellie, Ewan, Simon, Nolan.

She also leaves behind many other extended family members who love her dearly.

Peggy’s father, Harold, an auto worker for Ford Motor Co. and mother, Jemima, raised the three sisters in their modest home in Dearborn, MI.

One of Peggy’s greatest treasures was the life-long bond with her two sisters, which grew even stronger as they came into their adult years.

Indulgent shopping trips and much laughter cannot go unmentioned.

After graduating from Edsel Ford High School in Dearborn, Peggy attended Eastern Michigan University, receiving a Music Education degree in 1962.

While a tour guide at Greenfield Village she met and married Bill Lampe, father of Tim and Brad.

They resided in Ann Arbor where Peggy taught piano lessons in the home and also discovered the joy of riding motorcycles together as a family.

Peggy and her sons relocated to Grayling, MI.

There, Peggy Emerick reinvented herself by commuting on her Honda 750 to Central Michigan University, where she received her teacher certification.

She taught elementary music class in the Grayling school system for 25 years and conducted the annual Christmas program.

She eventually transitioned to teaching middle school language arts with her dear friend Beth Hamlin, previously her student.

In the streams of northern Michigan, Peggy cultivated her extraordinary passion for fly fishing.

She was able to fully explore the art and immerse herself on extended fly-fishing trips around the world with the love of her life and husband, the honorable George (Heapie) Alexander.

Upon George’s passing, Peggy retired from the teaching profession in 2001.

Relocating to Clarion, PA in 2003, she married the brother of George, the honorable Charles (Chuck) Alexander where she happily resided for several years.

She relished the love of her stepchildren Steve and Nancy, Jim and Trudy, and Charles Alexander (II), as well as grandchildren Jake, George, Amy, Nick, Lexi, Jimmy, Robbie, Mira, Ian, Zoey, and 5 great grandchildren.

She enjoyed wonderful adventures with her extraordinary group of friends she called “the limo girls.”

Five years after the passing of Chuck in 2010, Peggy landed in her new and final home close to her youngest son in Zeeland, MI, where she cherished more love from Brad and Rhonda, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She enjoyed attending Central Wesleyan Church, where she pursued her love for music singing in the choir.

She also continued her annual fly-fishing trips to Missoula, Montana, accompanied by her favorite guide, Chris Dombrowski (CD).

Peggy’s strength and resilience are equal to the kindness and love that all who have come to know her have experienced, which is an astonishing feat.

She enjoyed a full and vibrant life, from the family motorcycle outings to the rugged camping trips around the northern parts of Michigan, to the exotic fly-fishing trips all over the globe, right down to quiet evenings by herself, or the not-so-quiet times surrounded by her large, loving family.

By far, Peggy’s greatest joy of all was the peace she relished in beholding her sons Tim and Brad enthusiastically spending time together and enjoying each other’s company, as it was even during the moment of her passing.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating Peggy’s name to the Anglers of the AuSable at ausableanglers.org.

A memorial service and luncheon will be held on Saturday, December 3rd at The Midtown Center, 96 W 15th St, Holland, MI 49423 with the following schedule: Visitation 10:00-11:00 am, Celebration of Life Service 11:00-12:00, and Luncheon 12:00-3:00 pm.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.langelandsterenberg.com.

