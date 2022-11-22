 

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 322

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police CarCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Friday morning on Route 322 in Clarion Township.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:10 a.m. on Friday, November 18, on U.S. Route 322, near the old Trader Horn, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 31-year-old Brittany M. Rodgers, of Seneca, was stopped in a construction zone near a flagger with a stop sign when it was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle.

Both vehicles proceeded through the construction zone, and Rodgers pulled over to the side of the road and the unknown vehicle continued east.

Rodgers was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The unknown vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a male, according to police.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.


