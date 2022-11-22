 

Police Investigating Theft of Trailer Containing Large Number of Tools in Beaver Township

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the theft of a trailer containing a large number of tools in Beaver Township.

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Tuesday, November 22, the theft occurred sometime between August 26 and September 3, near Little Germany Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a black 2005 Haulette trailer containing “a large number of tools” was stolen.

The stolen tools are valued at $6,660.00, according to police.

The victim is a 28-year-old Knox man.

The investigation continues.


