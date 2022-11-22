Clarion Hospital Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update November 21, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/20/2022: 26,323

Test obtained at CH: 19,330

Positives: 5,527

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/20/2022: 120,699

Tests obtained at BMH: 31,181

Positives: 19,990

Hospital Inpatients as of 11/21/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 6 patients. 0 suspected. 6 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.