DuBois Concert to Offer Musical Journey to the Australian Outback

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Didge EvolutionDUBOIS, Pa.— The Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement invites all members of the public to attend a performance by master didgeridoo players Rob Thomas and Tanya Gerard.

Thomas and Gerard’s program, titled “Didge Evolution,” will take the audience on a musical journey to the Australian outback, coastal rainforests and beyond. This free, public event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Hiller Auditorium on the DuBois campus. 

The didgeridoo has been played by Aboriginal people for at least 1,500 years and is known for its otherworldly sound. Didge Evolution plays a modern style, mixing fast-paced rhythms with relaxing soundscapes and organic sound effects. The program is presented by the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement as part of the Diversity, Arts, and Lecture Series.

For more information, contact Brittany Stanton, student engagement coordinator, at [email protected] or 814-375-4764.


