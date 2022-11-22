 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Nick’s Auto Body and Hopper Corp Pull Together to Help E-Z Dogs

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Attachment 2 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nick’s Auto Body and Hopper Corp pulled together this summer to help get the E-Z Dog Cart on the road.

Nick’s Auto Body located on Alpha Lane in Clarion repaired the wiring for the running lights on the E-Z Dog cart and sponsored it.

“We were happy to help Ezra get his hot dog cart fixed up and ready for the road,” said Mike Minich, manager of Nick’s Auto Body.

The Hopper Corp, located on State Route 28/66 in Distant, also teamed up with Nick’s Auto Body and E-Z Dogs and sponsored decals for the hot dog cart.

Both Nick’s Auto Body and the Hopper Corp wish the best of luck to E-Z Dogs!

IMG_3967


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.