Nick’s Auto Body and Hopper Corp Pull Together to Help E-Z Dogs
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 @ 12:11 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nick’s Auto Body and Hopper Corp pulled together this summer to help get the E-Z Dog Cart on the road.
Nick’s Auto Body located on Alpha Lane in Clarion repaired the wiring for the running lights on the E-Z Dog cart and sponsored it.
“We were happy to help Ezra get his hot dog cart fixed up and ready for the road,” said Mike Minich, manager of Nick’s Auto Body.
The Hopper Corp, located on State Route 28/66 in Distant, also teamed up with Nick’s Auto Body and E-Z Dogs and sponsored decals for the hot dog cart.
Both Nick’s Auto Body and the Hopper Corp wish the best of luck to E-Z Dogs!
