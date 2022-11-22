 

Teen Driver Loses Control of Vehicle on Icy Road, Crashes into Embankment on Route 208

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-new (1)ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle on icy roads and crashed into an embankment on State Route 208.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this accident happened around 5:52 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on State Route 208, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 19-year-old Sara L. Kahl, of Knox, was traveling east when Kahl lost control of the vehicle as it hit ice on the roadway.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, police say.

Kahl was using a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries.

Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

The vehicle sustained minor damages.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.


