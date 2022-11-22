Troopers Remind Motorists to Drive Sober, Buckle Up This Thanksgiving

CLARION CO., Pa. – Troopers across the region will be out in force this Thanksgiving holiday weekend in our ongoing effort to save lives and keep our roads and highways safe.

In anticipation of increased vehicle traffic from Wednesday, November 23 through Sunday, November 27, the members of the Pennsylvania State Police will be specifically watching for distracted, aggressive, and intoxicated motorists on area roads and highways.

Please enjoy the holiday weekend, remember to buckle up and drive safely, and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

For current highway and traffic conditions, visit 511pa.com.

