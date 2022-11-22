 

Two Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Waterson Road

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

0F7D8CB5- (1)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a motorcycle crash in Clarion Township earlier this month that injured two area men.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, on Waterson Road in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2005 Kawasaki 636 operated by 21-year-old Adian N. Castro, of DuBois, was traveling east and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the road when the bike traveled off the north side of the roadway and struck a wooden post.

Both Castro and his passenger—18-year-old Gage L. Sonnie, of DuBois—suffered suspected minor injuries.

Both riders were using helmets.

Neither Castro nor Sonnie was transported for treatment of their injuries.

According to police, Castro was cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.

PSP Clarion were assisted on the scene by Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company and Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

