 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Two Injured in Rollover Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Richland Township on Thursday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened along Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County, around 10:16 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.

Police say a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 38-year-old Tinh Tran, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was traveling west in the right lane around a left curve in the roadway when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and off the berm. The vehicle then impacted a ditch, which caused it to roll over and come to final rest on its roof.

Tran suffered suspected minor injuries.

His passenger—44-year-old Thi B. Tran, of Kenosha, Wisconsin—also suffered suspected minor injuries.

Both occupants refused transport.

They were using seat belts.

According to police, Tran was issued a traffic citation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.