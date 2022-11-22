Two Injured in Rollover Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Richland Township on Thursday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened along Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County, around 10:16 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.

Police say a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 38-year-old Tinh Tran, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was traveling west in the right lane around a left curve in the roadway when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and off the berm. The vehicle then impacted a ditch, which caused it to roll over and come to final rest on its roof.

Tran suffered suspected minor injuries.

His passenger—44-year-old Thi B. Tran, of Kenosha, Wisconsin—also suffered suspected minor injuries.

Both occupants refused transport.

They were using seat belts.

According to police, Tran was issued a traffic citation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

